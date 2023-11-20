“It was like a dream come true” – Seksan revisits ONE debut, admits ‘losing sleep’ thinking about the fight

There aren’t many competitors on the roster that can claim to have had as good debut years in ONE Championship as Seksan.

At one point, the striking veteran was contemplating hanging to gloves up for good and announcing his retirement before ONE presented him with a huge opportunity.

Throughout the promotion’s Friday Fights series that kicked off at the start of the year, the 34-year-old has been one of the stars of the show.

Appearing at ONE Friday Fights 41, and not fighting for a change, Seksan reflected on 2023 during an in-ring interview with commentator Mitch Chilson:

“Fighting here in ONE Championship has always been my dream. And when it was my time to debut here on January 20 this year, it was like a dream come true, I was losing sleep, but I would like to thank Chatri [Sityodtong], my boss, and all my supporters for giving me the opportunity to fight here.”

Seksan returns at ONE Friday Fights 46 to cap off his incredible year

Just when you think that he might finally be satisfied with his seventh win of 2023 under the ONE Championship banner, Seksan is set to return one final time this year.

At ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, he will look to produce an incredible eighth consecutive win in 2023 when he faces River Daz.

Having already earned himself a contract on the main roster with his stellar performances and win streak, ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ has been nothing short of remarkable since nearly leaving competition behind for good.

Competing on a big fight night card last time out, you can be sure to expect more marquee match-ups for the veteran throughout 2024.