“I’m ready to bounce back” - Rising star Johan Ghazali looking to take his career to new heights in 2025

Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali is wise enough to know that losing is never the end of the road.

Truly wise beyond his years, the 18-year-old wunderkind chose to take the setback in stride and use it as motivation to further tap into his seemingly unlimited potential.

'Jojo' reflected on his ups and downs in 2024 in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“I had my first loss in ONE Championship this year, and I learned a lot from it, but I’m ready to bounce back and do my best.”

After a blistering 5-0 start in the home of martial arts, Ghazali was served a piece of humble pie by Vietnamese veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167 last June.

The Malaysian-American phenom took flak for his surprising unanimous decision loss, considering he entered the showdown as a heavy favorite.

Instead of wallowing in self-pity, Johan Ghazali fine-tuned his game behind closed doors and returned with a vengeance at ONE 168: Denver.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative unloaded his frustrations on Josue Cruz with a resounding one-round knockout.

Johan Ghazali's confident he can end Johan Estupinan's unbeaten streak at ONE 170

Johan Ghazali has never been afraid to enter the lion's den, a trait that has made him a beloved fan-favorite on the global stage.

At ONE 170 on Jan. 24, the promising rising star can take a major leap in the stacked flyweight Muay Thai ranks if he can hand Johan Estupinan his first career loss.

'Jojo' said during the ONE 170 Virtual Press Conference, ahead of his showdown with 'Panda' Kick at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand:

"I feel he's never met someone with my power. And as soon as he gets hit with my power, he would go down."

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

