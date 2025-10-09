"I'm ready" - Charles Oliveira explains why he wants Conor McGregor fight at the White House

Charles Oliveira is in action this weekend against Mateusz Gamrot but already has his eyes on a big fight after this.The former UFC lightweight champion will be in action in front of his Brazilian fans at the weekend but wants a big name should it come to fighting at the White House.Oliveira was speaking to the media and was asked about the 'dream' of fighting on the White House card. The event takes place in June 2026, and the former champion was keen on the possibility.“I think this will be something huge. Why not have a big fight there? So if the UFC needs me, I am ready.”When pressed on who he would like to fight at the White House event, the Brazilian named former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.“I don’t even like to say that. Everyone knows which fight it would be. Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor. That would be the fight, the money fight.”Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:Oliveira returns to action after losing to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 a few months back. That was for the vacant lightweight title, but a win over Gamrot could lead to another big fight for the ex-champion.McGregor and Oliveira have never met in the octagon, but this would be one incredible fight irrespective of where it takes place.Conor McGregor doing all he can for White House fightWhile Charles Oliveira has to first get past Mateusz Gamrot for any discussion of fighting on the UFC card, McGregor has taken things up another notch in preparing for the White House card.‘The Notorious’ had already spoken about a six-month plan to get into shape. Recently he went into silent mode and seems to have taken a break from social media.McGregor had confirmed he was already on the card and negotiated directly with the White House. But, Dana White refuted those claims and added that all negotiations would only start in February 2026.The Irishman was also recently handed a retroactive 18-month suspension by the UFC’s anti-doping body. However, that suspension ends on March 20, 2026. This would give McGregor three months before the White House event takes place.