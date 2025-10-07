"I’m out of here for a bit" - Conor McGregor takes social media break, vows renewed motivation and discipline

In a move that comes as a surprise, Conor McGregor appears to be contemplating a hiatus from social media. The MMA mega star, who hasn't fought since 2021, is hoping to make a comeback next year, a goal that might have fueled his decision to step away from the online spotlight.Earlier this week, in a post on X, McGregor wrote:&quot;Hey folks online, I’m out of here for a bit. See you again soon! My love, unwavering! Thank you all.&quot;His online hiatus update comes just a day after he proclaimed:&quot;I am motivated beyond belief, now discipline.&quot;Check out Conor McGregor's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcGregor is eyeing a return on the UFC White House card, set for June 2026. Ever since the U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plan to conduct the event as part of the American250 celebrations, 'The Notorious' has been campaigning for a spot on itWhile Dana White has confirmed that he would only start building the card by February, the Irishman seems convinced he'd be facing UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler at the event.During a recent interview with Second Out, 'The Notorious' claimed that he had bypassed White and Co. to directly negotiate a spot on UFC White House with Trump's office, something the UFC CEO has since dismissed.McGregor was last seen in action at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, during which he fractured his leg. Although he was scheduled to face Chandler at the 2024 International Fight Week card, a toe injury forced him to drop out of the event.Conor McGregor wants to fight Mike Perry at BKFCBKFC phenom Mike Perry had another spectacular performance this past weekend, earning a dominant knockout win over fellow UFC alum Jeremy Stephens.Suffice it to say Conor McGregor was impressed with 'Platinum's' performance and is even considering stepping into the bare knuckle boxing ring with the sport's brightest star:Following Perry's post-fight speech at BKFC 82, McGregor took the mic to say:&quot;That was an incredible representation of bare-knuckle fighting... How could you come here and see this live and not want to take part? I for sure want to take part in this. So, I'm lining this up. I've got my fight... I have the highest of respect for you, and I'd love to do it someday with you for sure.&quot; [1:15 minutes into the interview]