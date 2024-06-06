“I’m ready to defend my title” - Fabricio Andrade wants to defend bantamweight MMA gold against any challenger

Fabricio Andrade is back and ready to defend his throne against anyone who dares his rule. The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion looks to have recovered from his injuries and practically issued an open challenge to anyone brave enough to step in the cage with him.

In an Instagram post, Andrade revealed he's back at his home gym Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, and seemed to have shaken off the bittersweet 2023 campaign behind him.

Fabricio Andrade wrote:

"Training is going well, I am ready to defend my title, let's go 🦾 #anyone #onechampionship."

'Wonder Boy' had a polarizing campaign the previous year, but much of it was due to lingering injuries he suffered through the typical wear and tear fighters often endure.

The Brazilian star started 2023 with an absolute barnburner when he claimed the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title against former world champion John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7.

He then challenged for two-sport supremacy when he faced ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing throne.

Andrade, however, suffered his first loss in ONE Championship when Haggerty knocked him out in the second round of their champion-versus-champion showdown at ONE Fight Night 16.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is back in full health and remains one of the top stars in ONE Championship's stacked roster.

Fabricio Andrade trains with Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa

Before Fabricio Andrade re-settled at Tiger Muay Thai, he spent a week in Tokyo to train with some of Japan's best fighters.

Andrade showed on Instagram that he exchanged knowledge with Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa at Vasileus Gym during his Tokyo visit.

"Training in Vasileus Gym today, thank you for welcoming me, there was a good energy in the gym. #japan #kickboxing #vasileus"

Andrade also had some strength and conditioning work with the legendary Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama during his brief tour.