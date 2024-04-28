"I'm ready for your guillotine" - Islam Makhachev claims his fighting style is Dustin Poirier's kryptonite, predicts "easy" victory at UFC 302

Islam Makhachev isn't underestimating Dustin Poirier but believes he has a path to an "easy" victory.

At UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan defeated Charles Oliveira by split decision for his fourth consecutive win. Shortly after getting his hand raised, Tsarukyan was offered a lightweight title shot against Makhachev on June 1 at UFC 302, which the Armenian turned down to ensure he was 100% healthy for the opportunity.

As a result, Poirier received the call and accepted the fight against Makhahcev for the upcoming main event in Newark, New Jersey. 'The Diamond' enters the lightweight title clash following a second-round knockout win against Benoit Saint-Danis on March 9.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Makhachev discussed his latest title challenger and had this say:

"Dustin, he's a warrior, legend. He have more than everybody experience in this sport, but his problem is his style. Just one problem this guy have. His weak point is wrestling and grappling. I have the key for the easy fight. I think if I follow the plan, I can beat him easy."

Makahchev continued by referencing Poirier's infamous guillotine attempts:

"People who can take him down, hold him there, always give him problem... Dustin, be ready, be ready, and wrestling a lot. I defend my neck, I'm ready for your guillotine. That's why it's not happening in our fight, but I will be ready."

Islam Makhachev ensures he's "not underestimating" Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev is listed as the number one pound-for-pound UFC fighter after winning thirteen consecutive fights, including three for the lightweight throne. Yet, the Russian powerhouse isn't overlooking any title challengers, especially Dustin Poirier, which he described during the previously mentioned interview:

"I'm not underestimating Poirier because this guy is a legend. He can beat everybody. He have better than everybody striking in my division, that's why I prepare myself for the tough fights, for the next fight, for everybody."

At UFC 302, Islam Makhachev will end a near-eight month layoff, with his last fight being a first-round knockout win against Alexander Volkanovski in October 2023. Only time will tell if Dustin Poirier can pull off the latest shocking world title upset by emerging victorious inside the Prudential Center.

Watch highlights of Makhachev's TMZ Sports interview below:

