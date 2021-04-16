"I'm ready to win this fight and keep my belt" - Valentina Shevchenko comments on Jessica Andrade being different in comparison to her previous opponents

Valentina Shevchenko has weighed in with her thoughts on her upcoming opponent Jessica Andrade. The reigning UFC women's flyweight champion will be stepping into the Octagon against Andrade, who transitioned from bantamweight to flyweight.

During her interview with ESPN MMA, Valentina Shevchenko said that she wouldn't be able to compare Andrade with the other flyweights she has faced in the UFC. Bullet added that the only way she gets to answer that question is after her fight against the Brazilian at UFC 261.

Shevchenko also added that she is getting ready for the fight 'very seriously' and is focusing on her power to get the better of Andrade at UFC 261. The reigning women's flyweight champion said:

"You know, I will be able to answer this question after the fight because every time you cannot tell the exact things before you test it, you try it. But, what I can say for sure, for my every fight, every opponent, I'm getting ready very seriously with all my attention to be powerful, to be successful."

Shevchenko concluded her statement by claiming that she is ready to win her upcoming fight and keep her belt.

"And, this is what I did for this exact training camp, as well. So I'm ready for this fight, I'm ready to win this fight and keep my belt."

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade one of three huge title fights at UFC 261

Valentina Shevchenko will return to the UFC Octagon on 24th April for her first fight of the year. On the back of a hard-fought win over Jennifer Maia at UFC 255, Shevchenko's goal will be to walk out of Jacksonville with her UFC flyweight title belt.

UFC 261 will also feature two other title fights, including Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II and another women's champion in Zhang Weili defending her title against Rose Namajunas.