  • "I'm not really convinced" - Al Iaquinta adresses Ronda Rousey comeback rumors with bold UFC White House card comments

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 23, 2025 06:18 GMT
UFC veteran gets honest about Ronda Rousey
UFC veteran gets honest about Ronda Rousey's potential comeback. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC veteran Al Iaquinta recently addressed the rumors surrounding Ronda Rousey potentially making her return to action. Iaquinta admitted that while he wasn't impressed with Rousey's recent training footage, she still possessed the skills to be competitive in the cage.

Rousey recently sent the combat sports world into a frenzy by subtly hinting at being open to a potential return to action. The UFC icon shared some training footage and opened up about rediscovering her love for fighting. This led to speculations about her competing on the UFC White House card next year, despite her dismissing the possibility of that happening.

In a recent interview, Iaquinta shared his thoughts on Rousey's training footage and the possibility of her returning. He said:

"Can she do it? To convince me, it would take a lot. I'm not really convinced with just one pad session, but I do think that Ronda Rousey has done so much in her career, and if anybody can make a comeback, that arm bar doesn't go away. She's always got that armbar. She's got those throws... People still aren't on that level, I don't think, in women's MMA, if you go back to the takedowns, those throws."
Ronda Rousey dismisses the possibility of a UFC White House return

Despite all the fan speculations swirling on social media, it appears Ronda Rousey isn't keen on making a return to action on the UFC White House card. The UFC legend recently addressed the rumors and referenced the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight as her inspiration to remain open about a possible comeback.

In an interview on The Lapsed Fan podcast (via @ChampRDS on X), Rousey downplayed competing on the UFC White House card next year and said:

"I am not fighting at the White House. I mean, after Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year [vs. Jake Paul], you never say never [on a return]. But I ain’t fighting on the f**king White House."
He continued:

"I got better sh*t to do. My kids need pasta."
