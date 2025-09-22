Legendary MMA star hints at fighting Ronda Rousey after latter breaks the internet with training video

Ronda Rousey has stepped back into the gym, and the combat sports world immediately took notice. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion, who walked away from MMA after losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, surprised fans by posting new training footage and speaking about her renewed passion for fighting.Rousey posted a video of her training and captioned the post:&quot;From 8 weeks after having a baby and 8 years of stepping away from MMA to 8 months postpartum and finding my love for it again. The first clip is my first session working with @aj_mma I was super self conscious, embarrassed of how much I regressed, and honestly trying my very best not to pee my pants throwing punches so soon after having baby Pau.&quot;Her years in WWE made her a mainstream star, but the sight of her trading punches inside a cage has sparked talk of a potential comeback. Among the first to react was former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.She took to X to write, &quot;#CyborgXRonda&quot;, perhaps suggesting that a matchup between the two could finally materialize.Check out the X post below:Their feud was one of MMA’s longest-running storylines. The narratives included failed negotiations, clashing weight classes, and bitter accusations. Rousey demanded Cyborg cut to 135 pounds while Cyborg maintained that doing so was unsafe.The UFC avoided making the matchup, and Cyborg’s digs at Rousey never stopped, even after the American fighter shifted to pro wrestling. She has mocked Rousey’s striking, ridiculed her defeats, and repeatedly reminded the public of the super fight that never was.Ronda Rousey accused of mistreating production staff during The Ultimate Fighter seasonRonda Rousey’s rivalry with Miesha Tate remains one of the defining chapters in women’s MMA.Tate has now alleged that during their coaching stint on The Ultimate Fighter, Rousey’s behavior went beyond their personal feud. According to Tate, Rousey was disrespectful to producers and crew members working behind the scenes. Speaking in an episode of the JAXXON Podcast, Tate said:“I think the things that people didn’t see though is like, on the Ultimate Fighter there was definitely, because there’s, you know, they clipped that up so much and there’s only… Such a small bit of what you would actually see. But you know, I expected her to be all pissy towards me and everything, and I was like, I’m fine with that because we’re going to punch each other in the face at the end of the day.&quot;She added:“You know I get mine but what people didn’t get to see is like how rude she was to the people behind, you know, like the camera people, the producers, like those kind of people who she knew that she could be a d*ckhead to... It’s like the spoiled little girl in the family, you know, the youngest and she’s a girl and the older brother just has to deal with all, you know, all her sh*t. It was kind of like that kind of attitude except she was a bully, too.”