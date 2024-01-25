Miesha Tate reacts to fan analysing Ronda Rousey and 'Cupcake' painting different pictures of sportsmanship during TUF days

Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey had a rivalry for the ages, with Tate recently commenting on it via social media.

The former UFC bantamweight champion did this in response to fans sharing footage of Tate and Rousey when they were opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter. This reality show build was done leading into the rematch between the two, and fans were commenting on the pre-Tate vs Rousey II antics, saying how much better the former came across personality or demeanour-wise.

This seemed to be imparted by X user @CelticWolfsBane, who said:

"Tate seemed like a sweetheart compared to Ronda on TUF, and now I also remembered why everyone disliked her the arrogance leading to the Holly Holm Fight. Even though Tate Lost to Ronda, she at least had the sportsmanship to extend her hand after the Rematch @MieshaTate"

Meanwhile, Tate responded via her X account @MieshaTate by retweeting the post and stating:

"They don’t call me cupcake for nothin"

Peep the Miesha Tate exchange commenting on Ronda Rousey and TUF below:

Miesha Tate and the Ronda Rousey rivalry

Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey had a feud that was regarded as one of the most bitter in MMA history. It was a rivalry that began outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, with the first Tate vs Rousey clash transpiring in Strikeforce.

The now-37-year-old was defending her Strikeforce bantamweight championship in March 2012 but would lose her hold on the gold when 'Rowdy' caught her in a first-round armbar.

'Cupcake' would have her rematch with Rousey in December 2013, and this time, UFC gold would be on the line in a pay-per-view co-main event.

The Washington native was now in the challenger role, vying for Ronda Rousey's gold, but the outcome would largely remain the same. Though Tate lasted a bit longer, an armbar still resulted in Tate submitting with the third-round loss transpiring at UFC 168: Weidman vs Silva II.

After their series, Rousey would defend her bantamweight belt four additional times and scored an impressive run of brief first-round finishes throughout. 'Rowdy' would close out her MMA career with a pair of defeats in 135-pound title fights to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, respectively.

Conversely, Tate would put together a five-fight winning streak that culminated in her winning that UFC bantamweight gold that had eluded her previously. 'Cupcake' finished Holly Holm at UFC 196 in the fifth and final round to do so. Tate faced some hardships thereafter, retired for a time, but continues to compete today and is on the heels of a victory last December over Julia Avila.