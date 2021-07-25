"I'm really happy for you" - Randy Costa all class despite losing to Adrian Yanez at UFC Vegas 32

Randy Costa and Adrian Yanez delivered in their main event fight at UFC Vegas 32. The fight had a lot of hype behind it, with people calling it Twitter's main event.

After being pushed up to the main card, Costa and Yanez engaged in one of the best fights of the night. They battled it out for almost eight minutes before Yanez finally found the finish in the second round.

However, Costa was gracious in defeat and shared some great moments with Yanez after the fight, asking him to get a drink together.

Randy Costa extended his graciousness on Twitter, too, as he uploaded a tweet to congratulate Yanez on his win. Costa said:

"I came in 2nd place tonight. Glass is always half full. I’ll be back for sureeeee. Adrian Yanez - great fight bro. I’m really happy for you and looking forward to watching you climb the ranks. I hope you guys enjoyed the show. That was so much fun!"

It was a refreshing turn of events after their bloody fight. Fans will hope that Costa and Yanez keep them updated on their ensuing meeting for drinks later tonight.

Adrian Yanez completes a wild comeback against Randy Costa

The fight was as good as it could have been. Randy Costa came out all guns blazing. He started landing his jab and was piecing Yanez up in the first three minutes of their fight. At one point, he had landed almost 50 strikes to Yanez's 11 and was looking like he would end the fight in the first round.

However, Yanez fought back and ended the round with a few strikes of his own. He carried that momentum into the second round.

The fight ended two minutes into the round after Yanez landed two body shots and an uppercut, leaving Randy Costa unable to defend himself anymore.

