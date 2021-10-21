"I'm really stoked" - Josh Thomson reveals the fight he is most looking forward to at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori

Josh Thomson has revealed the fight he is most looking forward to at UFC Vegas 41 this weekend. The former UFC and Bellator fighter is excited to watch his American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate Dwight Grant face Brazilian veteran Francisco Trinaldo.

Welterweight star Grant was initially scheduled to square off against Gabriel Green on October 23. However, Green was removed from the matchup last month and Trinaldo was announced as the replacement. Thomson believes 'The Body Snatcher', who holds a 11-3 record in his MMA career so far, will take 'Massaranduba' to the limit in a hard-hitting encounter this weekend.

During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, the commentator revealed that Grant gained experience sparring with former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

"There are a couple of fights here [UFC Vegas 41] that I'm really stoked about. The one I want to see is Dwight Grant and Trinaldo. Of course, Dwight Grant is my boy. He likes to throw, he lacks the cardio sometimes. And the two of them are gonna stand and bang it out. I think Dwight's gonna have the more power. But I think Trinaldo is the one who's gonna have the better finishing... He [Grant] was the main sparring partner for Luke Rockhold during his title fight against Chris Weidman. Dwight was out there throwing dogs the whole time... So that fight [Grant vs. Trinaldo] is gonna be a barn burner."

Watch Josh Thomson's comments on a recent episode the Weighing in podcast below:

Dwight Grant has received one Performance of the Night bonus in the UFC. He secured the $50,000 honor with his TKO win against Carlo Pedersoli Jr. in February 2019.

Josh Thomson is a former Strikeforce lightweight champion who retired from MMA in 2020

Josh Thomson announced his retirement from MMA during a January 2020 edition of the Weighing In podcast. 'The Punk' hung up his gloves with a record of 22-9-1.

Thomson is a former Strikeforce lightweight champion. He accumulated victories over Nate Diaz and Gilbert Melendez. His trilogy with the latter is considered one of the best rivalries in MMA history.

