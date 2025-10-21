"I'm not really well known" - Numsurin embraces underdog role against Nadaka ahead of ONE 173

Thai dynamo Numsurin Chor Ketwina has quietly built his resume in ONE Championship, and he's comfortable letting his fists do the talking.The striking wizard faces Japanese standout Nadaka for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship ahead of the historic title fight, he reflected on his journey through the promotion and his status as the lesser-known fighter heading into the biggest opportunity of his career.Numsurin said:&quot;My journey in ONE goes slowly, and I'm not really well known. The previous fight that I [beat] Songchainoi has made me better known. I have always been an underdog, but I finally beat them all in the end.&quot;The 30-year-old's path to a world title shot exemplifies patience and perseverance.While Nadaka, a multi-time Muay Thai world champion, has captured attention with his dynamic striking and highlight-reel victories, including wins over Rak Erawan in his debut and Hamada Azmani at ONE Friday Fights 122, the Thai has methodically worked his way through the ranks with less fanfare.That said, based on what he has to say, Numsurin, who enjoys a 6-0 slate in the organization, aims to prove that the underdog can still seize the crown when the stakes are at their highest.Grab your seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri here before they're gone. Fans worldwide can head to watch.onefc.com for broadcast information. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNumsurin's keys to victory against NadakaTen-time Muay Thai world champion Nadaka has looked unstoppable as he aims to attain world title glory in Tokyo, Japan. But Numsurin's aggressive yet tactical style could prove to be his kryptonite.The Thai slugger has a masterful way of controlling distance, and he should be able to dictate the pace of the bout, given that both measure almost the same in terms of height and reach advantage.Suppose he can trap the Eiwa Sports Gym martial artist inside the pocket. In that case, the Tdet99 representative can unload with his savage combinations, which have helped him put Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit and Khunsuknoi Boomdeksean to sleep in ONE Championship.Attaining a knockout against someone with an iron chin, though, might prove to be a bit hard. But the chance is always there for the taking, and Numsurin must take advantage of any small openings Nadaka provides him when they collide in this must-watch ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title fixture at ONE 173 on November 16.