“I’m on a redemption road” – Amir Aliakbari eager to avenge losses to former foes in quick succession

Iranian sensation and former Greco-Roman wrestling champion Amir Aliakbari is feeling super confident heading into his next fight, that he’s already mapped out his redemption road.

Aliakbari is set to face former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The event will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, this Friday, March 1.

He is currently on an impressive three-fight winning streak, beating guys like Mauro Cerilli, Brandon Vera, and Dustin Joynson, this after losing his first two fights in ONE Championship.

At the official ONE 166 press conference yesterday at the Mondrian Doha Ballroom, Aliakbari says he is looking for rematches against the only two men to beat him in the Circle – South Korean slugger Kang Ji Won, and two-division king Anatoly Malykhin.

The 36-year-old said:

“As I said, I’m on a redemption road, I can fight anyone they put in front of me. I can fight Kang Ji Won, it could be next week, and then I can fight Anatoly right after that.”

Of course, Aliakbari would be wise not to overlook Bhullar, who is likely one of his toughest tests in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Amir Aliakbari on Arjan Bhullar’s fighting skills: “His MMA is rubbish”

Needless to say, Amir Aliakbari is hardly impressed by Arjan Bhullar’s skills. He recently took to Instagram to give his assessment of the Canadian-Indian star’s techniques.

Aliakbari said:

“Arjan Bhullar has shown that he never comes to fight. His MMA is rubbish.”

Check out the post here:

Shots have been exchanged by these two heading into the fight this weekend, and it appears this one could be a fan-favorite fight.

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.