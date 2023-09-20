"I'm representing your flag" - Canadian UFC fighter heartbroken over home nation’s unfair comparisons with Georges St-Pierre

A Canadian UFC fighter opened up about his feelings towards his home nation's unfair comparisons to Georges St-Pierre.

During his pre-fight media availability ahead of his bout this Saturday at UFC Vegas 79, Charles Jourdain described Canada's media coverage of MMA. He mentioned that he doesn't believe the media cares about him because he doesn't have a resume like the UFC Hall of Famer.

He said:

"Because I'm not like Georges [St-Pierre], they don't give a sh*t about me and it... I'm like, 'Man, there's never gonna be another Georges.' And Georges set the bar so high for us. Like, sometime I watch on UFC Canada and it's like, 'He's good but he's never gonna be Georges.' I'm like, 'Yeah, no sh*t.' No one's gonna be Georges."

The Canadian UFC fighter noted that it's disheartening that it appears as though he doesn't get more support because he's not on track to being the greatest fighter of all time. Charles Jourdain mentioned that he wished there was a greater national interest in MMA but isn't fazed about it, saying:

"It fu**ing hurts to see that because c'mon, you need to think deeper than that. Like, of course I'm not gonna be the greatest fighter of all time but I'm representing your flag at the end of the day, which I'm happy about...I wish more people were interested in it but it's okay, their choice. They can watch hockey."

It will be interesting to see whether the Canadian UFC fighter will gain more attention, especially after voicing his opinion about the national media coverage of the fighters.

Canadian UFC fighter Kyle Nelson issues a challenge to Cub Swanson

Canadian UFC fighter Kyle Nelson is looking to get a notable opponent for his next fight as he issued a challenge to Cub Swanson for a bout in January.

Following his unanimous decision win over Fernando Padilla this past Saturday at Noche UFC, 'The Monster' used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to challenge Swanson. The promotion is reportedly returning to Canada in January, so Nelson is hoping to be included in that event.

He said:

"I'll be back again even stronger. I'd like Cub Swanson in January. I think we all know where we're going in January, I'll be ready for that." [1:38 - 1:45]