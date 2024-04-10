"I'm right here" - Ryan Garcia fires warning shots at Devin Haney while sharing definitive prediction for their April 20 clash 

Ryan Garcia recently issued a warning to long-time rival Devin Haney. Garcia is set to face off against Haney on April 20 for the WBC lightweight championship.

'The Dream' will try to retain the WBC lightweight title that he won against Regis Prograis in a smashing victory in 2023. Garcia, however, is coming off a victory against Oscar Duarte in Dec. 2023 and will be looking to raise his hand once more.

But there are questions about the fight because of Garcia's unpredictably strange and unsettling behavior over the past month. 'KingRy' has taken to X to claim that he was kidnapped by a network of pedophiles, forcing him to watch while minors were sexually abused. Additionally, he has been accused of drug misuse by boxing fans and Haney.

In a recent interview with DAZN, Garcia issued a stern warning to Haney, saying:

''At the end of the day, I know damn well you tried to say all that sh*t about me and it all came back to you. You and your daddy, you guys are hypocrites. That don't matter in the ring, I'm going to beat your a**, I guarantee you 420 it's on.''

Predicting the fight, Garcia said:

I'm going to knock you the f**k out in front of the world.

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Haney, 31-0, is the clear favorite going into the fight because of his undefeated record and pound-for-pound ranking. The forthcoming fight is believed to be the biggest of Haney's career due to Garcia's star power. However, the champion has faced more experienced opponents such as Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. in the past.

Garcia, 24-1, has yet to win an undisputed title, despite his popularity on social media. 'KingRy' will headline a major pay-per-view event for the second time, having previously lost to Gervonta Davis in the main event of a fight card that reportedly drew 1.2 million buys.

Devin Haney makes a strong prediction for his fight against Ryan Garcia

In less than two weeks, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will face off for the WBC lightweight title.

But Garcia's pre-fight behavior has raised concerns among many, with the promising prospect seemingly becoming more erratic as the fight approaches.

Haney recently took to X and predicted his fight against Garcia, saying:

''Ryan still fat.. Wallahi I knock him out 4/20!''

Expand Tweet

Haney's promoter Eddie Hearn, for one, would disagree with Garcia's prediction, as he has backed his client to finish the 25-year-old California native.

Poll : Who do you see getting their hand raised? Ryan Garcia Devin Haney 0 votes View Discussion