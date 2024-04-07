Reports: Purse split for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia revealed, with ‘KingRy’ surprisingly taking the bigger percentage 

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are scheduled to face off for the WBC super lightweight title on April 20.

In an era where boxing has struggled to organize clashes between the best boxers in their respective divisions, both Haney and Garcia are leading the way to try and change that.

So much so that it has been revealed that 'The Dream' took a smaller percentage of the fight purse for his upcoming clash with Garcia to ensure that the fight came to fruition.

Given that the undefeated boxer will enter the fight as champion, it would be expected that he would earn a larger share of the fight purse. But according to comments made by Haney's father on the Remy's Corner Tawks podcast, that isn't the case.

TalkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson recently took to X to report the comments of Haney's father, and wrote this:

"Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia on April 20th is a 55/45 purse split in favor of Garcia. Devin's father/trainer Bill Haney has revealed. Devin agreed to take the smaller split despite being the WBC super-lightweight world champion in order to make this fight happen."

Eddie Hearn shares prediction for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are set to meet in the ring for the seventh time on April 20th, but it will be their first clash as professional boxers.

The pair have met six times in the amateur ranks, with both holding three wins each. The upcoming WBC super lightweight title clash has been aptly dubbed as 'Game 7' by Garcia, and both a world title and bragging rights are up for grabs.

The behavior of 'KingRy' over the past few months has caused much concern from boxing fans, and many felt that the fight would not go ahead. But as the fight draws closer, it seems more and more likely that the bout will take place as scheduled.

Haney's promoter, Eddie Hearn, recently shared his prediction for the clash during an interview with ABN Sports Media. He said this:

"I think Devin wins really well. I think Devin is so good, and Ryan is dangerous. It's actually a good style matchup for Ryan in the fact that Devin is not a huge puncher... It's a little bit cagey... I expect Devin to control the fight, to control the distance, and I do think he'll stop [Garcia]."

Watch Hearn's prediction for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia below from 10:00:

