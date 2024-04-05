Eddie Hearn drops bombshell about Devin Haney’s plans following clash with Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney is at the tail end of his preparations for his WBC super lightweight title clash with Ryan Garcia on April 20th.

It will be Haney's first defense of the 140 pound title, but according to his promoter Eddie Hearn, it will also be his last. 'The Dream' won the title in stunning fashion against Regis Prograis in 2023, and following his fight, was scheduled to face the mandatory challenger Sandor Martin.

But Martin was paid "step-aside money" in order for a bout between Haney and Garcia to be organized. The Spaniard will now fight for the WBC belt following the upcoming super lightweight title fight.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman stated that a potential bout between his client and Martin has no attraction for fans, thus the 25-year-old will vacate the title in search of bigger and better fights.

Hearn was recently interviewed by FightHype.com, where he said this:

"Sooner or later, after April 20th, the WBC belt is going to become vacant. Sandor Martin versus someone is going to take place."

When Hearn was asked if he believed 'The Dream' would definitely vacate the title, he said:

"100 percent. He ain't gonna fight Sandor Martin. Who's gonna pay for that fight? [The WBC] had to pay Sandor Martin for this fight, as a step-aside."

Watch Hearn discuss Devin Haney's future below from 8:20:

Devin Haney dismisses talk of vacating his title, eyes undisputed status at 140 pounds

Devin Haney doesn't appear to agree with his promoter Eddie Hearn about what the future has in store for him.

The WBC super lightweight champion will defend his title against Ryan Garcia on April 20, and should he walk away victorious, Haney has his sights set on a clash with Subriel Matias, the IBF super lightweight champion.

With Matias having won secured all 20 of his career wins via stoppage, a clash with the undefeated 25-year-old would be a massive fight.

During a recent interview with FightHype.com, the American discussed Hearn's comments about vacating the title, saying this:

"I said I'm not really interested in being undisputed [champion at super lightweight]. But now I am... If [Matias] wants to fight, he's with Eddie [Hearn]. I'm over here with Eddie, we work together. That fight could be made."

Watch Devin Haney's interview below from 2:40:

Poll : Who will win the WBC lightweight title fight on April 20th? Devin Haney Ryan Garcia 0 votes View Discussion