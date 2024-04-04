"Don't let Tate fool you" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia claims he has "escaped the matrix"

Ryan Garcia recently proclaimed his freedom from the constraints of 'The Matrix'.

'KingRy' is gearing up to square off against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney in a 12-round bout scheduled for April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

However, since the matchup was announced, Garcia's social media presence has become increasingly unpredictable, featuring a mix of highly contentious content, including startling accusations and cryptic videos.

Garcia recently took to X and asserted that he has broken free from 'The Matrix' and no longer feels confined by societal norms:

"I’m so happy I escaped the 'matrix'. I don’t feel bound by what society thinks is correct. I see it as if I’m outside looking in now. Enlightened, everything you see is literally calculated to keep you in control through your subconscious; you won’t even realise it."

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

Garcia's remarks elicited a diverse range of responses from fans.

One fan wrote:

"Bro the matrix Is this simulation don't let Tate fool you it's not society."

Another wrote:

"The crazy thing is he actually believes this."

Check out some more reactions below:

"You didn't escape.. it's just that most of ppl have logged into."

"Congratulations we sure are glad to have you."

The term 'The Matrix' gained prominence through the polarizing Tate brothers, who repeatedly attribute their setbacks to this mysterious force. They claim that 'The Matrix', orchestrated by a select group of individuals, aims to silence truth-seekers within society.

What controversial claims did Ryan Garcia make in his social media posts?

The combat sports community, including Devin Haney himself, is worried that Ryan Garcia could be struggling with substance abuse, facing mental health challenges, or perhaps both.

In recent months, 'KingRy' has turned to social media to share a string of contentious updates. Among them, he asserted being led into the woods of Bohemian Grove by the Illuminati. Garcia disclosed experiencing a traumatic event of sexual assault at the tender age of two.

'KingRy' forewarned of an impending earthquake that would ravage Las Vegas and Los Angeles on June 6. He further proclaimed the existence of extraterrestrial beings, citing purported evidence.

Moreover, Garcia alleged possessing evidence implicating celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks in Jeffrey Epstein's scandal, alongside various other peculiar claims that have left fans unsettled.

