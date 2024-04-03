"Might get killed trying to kill me” - Devin Haney sends stern warning to Ryan Garcia for his ambitions on fight night 

Devin Haney is set to face off against long-time rival Ryan Garcia in a much-anticipated clash on April 20th.

The pair have faced off six times in the past, all of which in the amateur ranks, with both men holding three wins each.

'The Dream' will be looking to defend his newly-acquired WBC lightweight title, which he won after defeating Regis Prograis in devastating fashion in 2023. Garcia hopes to continue his resurgence after suffering the first defeat of his career against Gervonta Davis in 2023.

'KingRy' recently came out with some strong words for his opponent, stating that he intends to "kill" Haney when the pair meet in the ring for the seventh time. The WBC champion has now responded to Garcia during a recent interview with Fight Hub TV.

He said this:

"Listen, Ryan might get killed trying to kill me. Sometimes when you want something so bad it backfires on you, so we'll see. He may run in to something that he can't get back up from."

Watch Devin Haney's interview below from 2:50:

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia go back and forth over potential weight miss ahead of their clash

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are less than three weeks away from their eagerly awaited clash for the WBC lightweight title.

The pair are required to weigh in at no more than 140 pounds, but unlike Garcia's fight with Gervonta Davis last year, there will be no rehydration clause in the upcoming title fight.

The controversial behavior of 'KingRy' over the past month had previously cast the title fight in doubt, but it appears that those concerns have died down. However, 'The Dream' recently fired back at Garcia, implying that his opponent may have a problem with reaching 140 pounds.

Garcia took to X and wrote this:

"They are claiming I'm fat. No history of missing weight. Not planning to, just be ready."

The WBC lightweight champion responded with this:

"Stop using your hands to push the fat down. It's history of you changing weight days before [a scheduled fight]."

See Devin Haney's exchange with Ryan Garcia below:

Expand Tweet

Poll : Who will win the WBC lightweight title fight on April 20th? Devin Haney Ryan Garcia 0 votes View Discussion