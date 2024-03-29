Devin Haney explains how Ryan Garcia's controversial behavior has motivated him to end 'KingRy's' career

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are scheduled to meet in the ring on April 20 for the WBC lightweight title.

But the fight has been cast into doubt over the past month due to Garcia's erratic and concerning behavior. 'KingRy' has taken to X to claim that he was kidnapped by a pedophile ring who forced him to watch minors be sexually assaulted. He has also been accused of having substance abuse issues by both Haney and boxing fans.

The undefeated boxer was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he discussed Garcia's controversial behavior, saying this:

"Ryan's been talking so much, but I feel like it's been motivating me even more. Just to end him and get him out of boxing because he's not taking the sport seriously, like he should be. He's not being a good role model for the people that really look up to him and he's on this platform but he's not making the best of it. He's doing everything else but promoting the fight... I just feel like I've been super motivated."

Watch Devin Haney's interview below from 3:50:

Devin Haney's father calls Ryan Garcia 'King Distraction'

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will face-off for the seventh time when the pair clash for the WBC title on April 20. However, it will be their first fight in the professional ranks of boxing, with the pair holding three wins over each other as amateurs.

The behavior of 'KingRy' leading into their championship bout had caused concern from both fighters and fans, with the likes of Canelo Alvarez expressing support for the talented boxer.

But according to Bill Haney, father of 'The Dream', Garcia is trying to cause complacency and distraction in the camp of the champion. During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, he said this:

"Ryan's whole game is to be a distraction. He's 'King Distraction' right now, instead of 'KingRy', and he thinks that that is either going to bring attention, or relax us... You don't get to be a 12 or 15-time amateur champion by accident. You don't actually beat Devin Haney three times in the amateur on accident. He's a real fighter, he's gonna come to fight."

Watch Bill Haney discuss Ryan Garcia below from 0:55: