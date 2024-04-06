"Time to walk away” - Eddie Hearn shares thoughts on Anthony Joshua’s retirement timeline 

Anthony Joshua recently shared his potential timeline for his eventual retirement from boxing during an appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show.'

'AJ' stated that he would like to continue competing until 2026, when the Brit turns 37 years old.

Given Joshua's current vein of form, the retirement discussions have come somewhat as a surprise. After losing to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022, he has bounced back with four consecutive victories, most recently a KO win over Francis Ngannou.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has now shared his thoughts on the former world champion's timeline for retirement. The Matchroom Boxing chairman was recently interviewed by The Stomping Ground, where he said this:

"I think he's in the form of his life. I think he's enjoying his boxing more than ever. While you're doing that, why not stay as long as you can. Obviously there comes a time where you're not the fighter you once were. Many people still carry on a successful career at that point. But some people don't need to."

He continued:

"I think when the heart and desire goes, and the ability goes, or the sharpness goes, it's time to walk away. So right now I'm as excited about 'AJ's' career as I've ever been. I think he is as well... I think two years is about right."

Watch Hearn discuss Anthony Joshua's retirement talks below from 5:55:

Eddie Hearn answers if Anthony Joshua will be the back-up fighter for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

With Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk almost a month away from their anticipated heavyweight title clash, the boxing world waits with bated breath to see if the fight will be rescheduled once again.

The fight was initially set to take place on Dec. 23rd, 2023, but Fury's clash with Francis Ngannou in October saw him suffer more damage than expected. The Usyk fight was then rescheduled for Feb. 17, but a week prior to fight night, 'The Gypsy King' withdrew from the bout after being cut above the eye in sparring.

The clash is now set for May 18, and ahead of the clash, Eddie Hearn was asked if Anthony Joshua was on stand-by in case one of the heavyweights fell out. Hearn said this:

"We don't work off short notice 'round here. But we f***ing stay ready! Do you understand me? And 'AJ' is the most consistent performer I've ever seen in the sport. He could fight next Saturday."

Watch Eddie Hearn's comments on Anthony Joshua below from 21:30:

