"I'm scared of Mike Tyson" - NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes breaks down Jake Paul's upcoming fight against 'Iron Mike'

Jake Paul is set to face one of the biggest tests of his boxing career when he takes on Mike Tyson on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes believes there is only one way 'The Problem Child' can win the fight.

During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback claimed that the younger Paul brother would have to drag the bout to the later rounds to have any hope of getting the better of 'Iron Mike'. He elaborated:

"I'm scared of Mike Tyson. I think if Jake can make the fight last for a little bit longer, he is going to win. But if he gets hit the wrong way, it would not be good for him."

Catch Patrick Mahomes' comments about Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson below (40:34):

While Mahomes would be in training camp during the fight, the football megastar hinted that he might indeed consider jetting out to Texas to catch the event.

Tyson vs. Paul would be streamed on Netflix and would be available worldwide for no extra cost for the subscribers of the OTT platform.

Tyson is widely considered one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time. He is a former undisputed heavyweight champion and holds a record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts to his name.

However, 'Iron Mike' is 57 years old and last fought in a professional capacity, almost two decades back in sixth round retirement loss to Kevin McBride.

Meanwhile, Paul is 27 years old and has fought four times between 2023-24. He boasts a record of 9-1 with six knockouts. However 'The Problem Child' does not have experience of facing elite competition, like his opponent.

Conor McGregor believes fights like Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul sets "a bad precedent"

While Conor McGregor is happy about the immense success social media celebrities like Jake Paul have achieved in the world of boxing, the Irishman believes the celebrity boxing culture sets a bad example for aspiring young fighters.

Speaking to English television personality James Corden about the upcoming fight between 'Iron Mike' and the social media star, 'The Notorious' said:

"For me, it [fights like Tyson vs. Paul] set a bad precedent in the industry, because what you got now is, and I'll say this to the young athletes coming up, men and woman, don't aspire, to be you know, on of these YouTuber fighters. Aspire for world titles. Aspire for the Olympics. That is how you etch your name in history... There is nothing substantial to it [celebrity boxing bouts] it is hollow."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments about fights like Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson below: