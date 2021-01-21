'I'm the sole reason that's on there' - Conor McGregor's motivation for winning another UFC title is the Irish flag

Conor McGregor has expressed his desire to secure the new UFC Legacy Championship Belt as it bears the Irish flag. The Irishman believes that he is the singular reason why the Irish tricolour is on the UFC belt.

The Irishman previously held the UFC Classic Championship belts in two weight divisions, i.e, featherweight and lightweight. Now the Notorious One has his eyes set on adding the new Legacy Championship Belt to his collection.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Conor McGregor remarked that he is the sole reason why the Irish flag has a place on the UFC Legacy Championship Belt. Ahead of UFC 257, Conor McGregor seems driven and motivated to secure the new title with the Irish tricolour on it.

What has motivated Conor McGregor to bring out his best against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257?

A title is certainly on the priority list for Conor McGregor in 2021. However, McGregor realises that he will not be up for a title shot immediately after his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. He cited the way things went in 2020 with UFC president Dana White as the reason for this.

"It should probably be a title this time. Only for the way it all went in the last year, Dana (White) is probably not going to give a title shot straight away. I kind of understood that. That's not a problem," said Conor McGregor in an interview with BT Sport.

At UFC 257, Conor McGregor will make his return to the Octagon after almost a one-year hiatus. According to the Irishman, competition is the reason that he has returned to fight. McGregor revealed his longing to 'feel the energy and the buzz' and his desire to create highlights in the Octagon.

"Competition. Get in, compete, feel the energy, feel the buzz. Create highlights, create magic, and all that other stuff. The titles will come along," said McGregor.

The main event of UFC 257 is going to be a barn burner and fans can expect to see a 'motivated' McGregor on January 23rd.