Renato Moicano got a humourous reaction out of cutman Brad Tate by comparing his looks to ranked UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

On a recent episode of Show Me The Money podcast hosted by Moicano, the UFC lightweight jokingly likened Tate to Rozenstruik, drawing a hilarious reaction from the veteran cutman.

Towards the end of the podcast, Moicano said:

"Thank you so much. The show is going crazy. We have Jairzinho Rozenstruik over today. Send him; I'm sorry, it's Tate Cutman. I'm sorry, my brother. I'm sorry, my brother. Thank you so much. Hey, thank you, my brother. Great show today."

Cutman Tate playfully responded to the joke by calling on Paddy Pimblett and Charles Oliveira to send a message to Moicano, jestingly asking 'do Bronx' to knock him out for the comparison.

Check the laughter-filled interaction between Renato Moicano and Brad Tate below:

Expand Tweet

Renato Moicano continues ascent to stardom with UFC 300 win

Renato Moicano has always been an exciting fighter but has also been electric on the microphone in recent UFC outings. Moicano will have been in the UFC for a decade as of this December and is known now more than ever, partly for his entertaining in-cage interviews.

The native of Brazil spent the first few years of his tenure with the UFC competing largely at featherweight. Nowadays, as a lightweight, Moicano offers a varied mix of comedy and education on libertarian financial strategy in his post-fight interviews and media appearances.

The first time his personality resonated with the fans was after his second-round rear naked choke win over Alexander Hernandez at UFC 271. In this post-fight interview, the 'Money Moicano' moniker was born.

After suffering a unanimous decision loss to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272, Moicano put together a three-fight winning streak. He bested Brad Riddell, Drew Dober, and most recently, Jalin Turner via second-round TKO at UFC 300.

Poll : Do you see the similarity between cutman Brad Tate and Jairzinho Rozenstruik? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback