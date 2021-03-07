'I'm still hungry' - Israel Adesanya comments on Jan Blachowicz's legendary Polish power

At UFC 259, Israel Adesanya was unable to etch his name into the history books and failed in his attempt to hold UFC championships in two weight divisions concurrently.

In the aftermath of his loss, Adesanya took to social media to briefly reflect on his performance and his opponent Jan Blachowicz's legendary Polish power. The Last Stylebender shared an image of him taking a clean punch from Blachowicz and wrote that the experience wasn't too bad.

Here is what Israel Adesanya wrote after his loss at UFC 259:

Wasn’t too bad. Got fed and I’m still hungry. pic.twitter.com/1A8pN9nfJ4 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 7, 2021

Judging by Israel Adesanya's tweet, it seems as though The Last Stylebender is far from done with competing in the Light Heavyweight division, despite suffering a loss. The reigning UFC Middleweight champion is poised to make his return to 185 for now, as he remains "hungry" for more.

In the main event of UFC 259, Israel Adesanya took Blachowicz to his limit in a highly entertaining fight between the two. However, the resilient Light Heavyweight champion retained his belt after another strong outing in the Octagon.

Israel Adesanya will be returning to defend his title at Middleweight

Israel Adesanya's next opponent could be a fighter whom he has beaten in the past. With Robert Whittaker set to meet Paulo Costa on 17th April in the main event bout, Adesanya's next opponent will likely be decided within the coming weeks.

Adesanya won the UFC Middleweight title by beating Whittaker at UFC 243. In his last defense of the 185-lbs title, The Last Stylebender finished Costa in the main event of UFC 253.

Other Middleweight fighters like Marvin Vettori, Kevin Holland, and Darren Till are also in contention to possibly challenge for the title. All three fighters currently have their next bouts booked. Vettori and Till are set to face each other, while Holland will fight Derek Brunson in the next few weeks.

With a few more wins at Middleweight, Israel Adesanya could once again entertain the idea of moving up to Light Heavyweight in the future.

However, as things stand, Jan Blachowicz remains the current 205-lbs champion and is open to fighting Glover Teixeira next.