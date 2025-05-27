  • home icon
  • “I’m still open to staying here” - Filipino spitfire Lito Adiwang not closing the door on chasing strawweight MMA gold

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 27, 2025 08:09 GMT
Strawweight contender Lito Adiwang still open to staying in the division and making a push for the title. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Longtime strawweight campaigner Lito Adiwang has expressed his interest in moving up to flyweight. He, however, is not totally closing the door on the possibility of still staying in the 125-pound division and continuing his push for the world title.

The 32-year-old Filipino fighter spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that at this point of his career, strawweight remains a priority despite his jacked-up interest in moving up in weight class.

'Thunder Kid' said:

"I’ve made a name in the strawweight division, and I still want to get that belt. I guess that’s why for as long as I can, I still cut to strawweight and I’m still open to staying here but all I’m saying is if there’s an offer in flyweight as well, I’ll take it."
Lito Adiwang came on board ONE Championship in 2019 and has become a steady force in the strawweight lane, compiling a winning 9-4 record so far.

A knee injury in 2022 cost him over a year on the sidelines, but now that he is back, he still has his eyes on the gold, which is currently held by a former teammate at Team Lakay, Joshua Pacio, now of Lions Nation MMA.

Lito Adiwang is looking to get back to his winning ways

Lito Adiwang lost in his last match and is eager to get back and swing once again to the win column.

The Soma Fight Club affiliate bowed to Japanese Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, losing by decision.

It halted a three-fight winning streak for Adiwang after he made his way back from an over-a-year recovery from a knee injury.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Lito Adiwang made his intentions known about bouncing back whenever possible.

He said:

"I want to get back as soon as possible. I’m still on fire. My fire to beat a top contender is still there, my fire to prove my worth as a contender is still there. I’m looking forward to fighting a top contender again."
Adiwang has expressed his interest in competing in flyweight, apart from his traditional lane of strawweight, leaving the possibility of a bounce-back match coming from the 135-pound division.

