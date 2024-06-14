"I'm still standing" - Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty believes a lot of doubters want to see him fail 

Jonathan Haggerty might have ruffled some feathers on his way to claiming two-sport supremacy in the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.

'The General', of course, carries himself with an aura of invincibility and is never afraid to speak his mind.

While his unapologetic demeanor and world-class striking skills have made him a global sensation, Haggerty knows he's still not everyone's cup of tea.

In an appearance on the Sky Sports MMA Club podcast, Haggerty said he understands that the greater his achievements, the more people want to see him get taken down a notch.

The British double champ explained:

"That was the fight, right? People want to see you get knocked down, some people want to see you get knocked out. That's when they say everyone knows when you get knocked out."

Jonathan Haggerty continued:

"I think a lot of people [want to see me get knocked out]. I'm sure there's a lot of people, but you know, I'm still standing."

Meanwhile, Haggerty's critics almost rejoiced in his last Muay world title defense against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 last February.

'Demolition Man' came close to knocking out the UK-born fighter in round 1, but the champ showed great resolve and scored an epic come-from-behind TKO victory in the third round.

Jonathan Haggerty will look to silence his critics once and for all vs Superlek

Jonathan Haggerty knows that winning consistently is the only way to prove his doubters wrong.

'The General' will seek arguably the biggest win of his career by far against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in ONE's return to the United States.

On September 6, live in US Primetime, Haggerty will defend his bantamweight Muay Thai crown against 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE 168: Denver.

This historic card is free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.