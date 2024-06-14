"I'm prepared for anything" - Jonathan Haggerty says supreme confidence comes from his hard work behind closed doors

Since he made the decision to move up a weight class, fans have been treated to a new and improved version of Jonathan Haggerty.

'The General' has looked better than ever up at bantamweight where he reigns as a two sport world champion.

Of course, a crucial part of this is him not needing to cut as much weight in order to compete at flyweight despite his tall frame.

Confidence is also an important aspect and that's not to say that Haggerty has ever doubted himself or what he is capable of.

However, in his recent fights, there has been a different aura around the Brit, one that has him believing he simply can't lose based on how hard he has worked.

Trending

In a recent interview with Sky Sports MMA Club, Haggerty spoke about how all of his self confidence comes from knowing how much blood, sweat and tears he has spent in the gym before each and every contest:

"The confidence comes from what you put in the gym. I put a note for myself that I put in one hundred percent at all times. So once I get on to that ring, I know I'm fully prepared, and I'm prepared for anything."

Jonathan Haggerty brings this confidence to Denver

This new version of Jonathan Haggerty has the champion riding an incredible high of momentum before one of the biggest fights of his career.

His confidence appears to be the highest it has ever been, as shown in his fight with Felipe Lobo where he battled through some serious adversity to come out the other side with the victory.

At ONE 168, he will defend his bantamweight Muay Thai title against another one of striking's elite competitors, Superlek.

The two men are set to meet in Denver on September 6 in what promises to be a battle for the ages between two fighters that know just how good they are.

ONE 168 will air live at US prime time on September 6 from the packed out Ball Arena in Denver.