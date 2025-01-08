“I'm still young” - Muay Thai rising star Johan Ghazali says MMA transition is a big possibility 

Johan Ghazali can see a future where he makes the move from Muay Thai to mixed martial arts.

At just 18 years old, the sky is the limit for Ghazali who already has 25 career wins on his resume, including a solid 6-1 record under the ONE Championship banner and an even more impressive 83% finish rate.

On Friday, Jan. 24, 'Jojo' will look to improve upon his record when he meets undefeated standout Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 inside the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Though he's still making a name for himself in the art of eight limbs, Ghazali can see himself transitioning to MMA one day.

"For sure. I'm still young," Ghazali said at the ONE 170 virtual media day. "My ideal plan would be to get the ONE Championship belt and transition to MMA. But we'll see how it goes."

After suffering his first loss under the ONE banner against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, Ghazali bounced back in a big way at ONE 168: Denver, scoring a first-round knockout against Josue Cruz in The Mile High City.

Johan Ghazali will have to mix things up if he hopes to take Estupinan's 'O' at ONE 170

Standing in Johan Ghazali's way of a 26 career victory will be Johan Estupinan, a highly touted unbeaten prospect with an impressive 26-0 record and four straight wins inside the Circle.

Making his debut at ONE Friday Fights 64, 'Panda Kick' immediately caught the attention of fight fans with a 27-second KO of Kouta Omori. He's since added highlight-reel performances against Zafer Sayik, Sean Climaco, and Zakaria El Jamari — the last two coming less than a month apart.

Knowing just how dangerous and well-rounded Estupinan is, Ghazali knows that he'll have to mix up his weapons if he hopes to hand 'Panda Kick' his first career loss.

"In this fight against Estupinan, I'd have to mix things up a bit because he's a bit hard to read. I can't just step forward or solely rely on being defensive. I need to mix it up altogether."

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II will air live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 24 in U.S. primetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.