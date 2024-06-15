“I’m not sure he’s gonna enjoy it” - Jonathan Haggerty plans to put immense pressure on Superlek

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty vows to bring the heat when he takes on Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their all-champion title clash later this year.

'The General' will be staking his world title against 'The Kicking Machine', who is the flyweight kickboxing king at ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. on Sept 6. It is one of the already-confirmed championship matches on offfer at the U.S. show, set to take place at the Ball Arena, home of the NBA's Denver Nuggets.

In an interview over Sky Sports MMA Club podcast, Jonathan Haggerty sounded the alarm that Superlek will not enjoy what is coming for him come fight night as he will make full use of the inherent advantages he has.

The 27-year-old Orpington, England native said:

"I'm bigger than him, I'm in one weight category above him, and he's stepping into my weight category, and not giving too much away, I'm just gonna put that power and pressure on him. I'm not sure he's gonna enjoy it."

At ONE 168, Jonathan Haggerty will try to successfully defend the bantamweight gold for the second time after his impressive TKO win over Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo back in February.

For his part, Superlek will be gunning for his second ONE world title. He retained his championship belt last January when defeated Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa in an epic title showdown.

Jonathan Haggerty seeks to have a full training camp for Superlek fight

Jonathan Haggerty has started what he hopes to be a full training camp for his scheduled title clash against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver on Sept 8. He is seeking to have the best preparation possible to come up with a successful title-retention performance.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion recently took to Instagram to share that camp has started for him and he is excited to get to work.

Haggerty, who was present at ONE 167 recently in Thailand, said:

"It's been amazing watching the buildup to @onechampionship 167 out here in Thailand. Now it's time to head to [Koh] [S]amui and start a long hard fight camp for my upcoming fight in Denver Colorado."

Jonathan Haggerty became ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in April last year when he knocked out former divisional king Nong-O Hama in the opening round. His defense against Superlek at ONE 168 will be his second.