“I’m sure he’s the next superstar” - Superlek roots for Johan Ghazali in crucial matchup against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

Many have said that Johan Ghazali has the potential to be the next Muay Thai superstar, and Superlek Kiatmoo9 is one of those vocal observers.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion believes Ghazali has what it takes to not just be one of ONE Championship's many stars, but a true superstar who will take the sport by storm.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superlek said he's rooting for Ghazali ahead of the young phenom's flyweight Muay Thai match against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167.

He added that Johan Ghazali's flair and overall demeanor are what the current generation of Muay Thai superstars have.

Superlek said:

"I personally want Johan to win this fight, and win in the most stylish way. I'm sure he's the next superstar because of his build and his style. His style is like Rodtang's. It's an aggressive style."

While Ghazali is only getting started in his career, Superlek comparing the 17-year-old to the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion can be considered the loftiest of praises.

The Malaysian-American teenager is a perfect 5-0 in ONE Championship, with four wins coming via knockouts.

Ghazali, though, is heading to the most crucial juncture of his career at this point.

Standing across from him at Impact Arena this Friday, US primetime, is five-time WMF world champion Nguyen.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali admits he was shocked he rose to stardom at such an unprecedented pace

While many of his contemporaries were preoccupied with homework and extracurricular activities, Johan Ghazali was trading limb and leather while also taking care of his academic duties.

The high school phenom has quickly made a name for himself as arguably the fastest-rising Muay Thai star on the planet, and he admits that his ascent was a surprising change of pace.

Ghazali told 4oz to Freedom in an interview:

"That's what surprised me. Was it shocking? Not really, because I know the work that I put in. I know my work ethic. I train every day for five, six years now. It didn't come by surprise, but it shocked me that it all happened so fast."