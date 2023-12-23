"I'm not surprised mutha****ers" - Former UFC champion reacts to reports of Jake Paul's boxing event being investigated for fight-fixing

Jake Paul may have found himself in some hot water, and it appears Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson saw it coming. The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently reacted to news about Paul's latest boxing event coming under investigation for suspicious betting activity.

Last weekend, 'The Problem Child' went up against Andre August in a boxing match at Caribe Royal Resort in Orlando, Florida. Paul claimed his eighth professional victory with a stunning first-round knockout. He's now on a two-fight win streak and is set to make a quick turnaround in March.

While watching the Paul fight with Brendan Schaub on the Calabasas Fight Companion for UFC 296, Jackson stated that the 26-year-old's knockouts seemed staged. While many slammed the former UFC champion for his opinion, 'Rampage' doesn't think he's wrong.

It was recently revealed that suspicious betting activity for an undercard fight between Yoenis Tellez and Livan Navarro at Paul's event had prompted a betting investigation. American watchdog agency U.S. Integrity was informed of shady gambling, and unconfirmed reports suggest that one of the cornermen involved in the fight placed a six-figure bet on the outcome.

While the investigation doesn't involve the Paul vs. August fight, Jackson reacted to the news on X and wrote:

"I'm not surprised, motherf***ers. This can't be real tho. @HarrisonjRogers, have you heard about this?"

Jake Paul announces return in March 2024 in the co-main event of Amanda Serrano's card

Soon after his last win, Jake Paul announced that he was stepping into a co-main event for his next fight. 'The Problem Child' revealed that he will be fighting on the same card as Amanda Serrano, where the unified women's featherweight champion will serve as the headliner.

The former Disney star announced plans to book his next fight on March 2 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The main event will feature Serrano going up against Nina Meinke and will air live on DAZN. Paul posted on X:

"Guess who’s back :) … Jake already? Yes, I’m on a mission... But this one is much bigger than me. This one is for the greatest Puerto Rican boxer ever, Amanda Serrano. This one is for the people of Puerto Rico, from the Choliseo to the world... I can’t wait to fight in San Juan and show the world this beautiful island. Yours truly, El Gallo de Dorado."

Interestingly, Hollywood actor Javon Walton will also make his boxing debut on the card. The 17-year-old 'Euphoria' star signed with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and has trained since he was little.