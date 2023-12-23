Jake Paul's recent boxing event faces investigation over unusual betting activity

Jake Paul's boxing event that took place on December 15 is currently under scrutiny as authorities investigate unusual betting activity.

'The Problem Child' claimed a first-round knockout win over Andre August in Florida, marking his eighth professional victory. Paul has secured two consecutive wins following his split-decision defeat to Tommy Fury in February. He is slated to co-headline the Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke card on March 2, 2024, with his opponent yet to be disclosed.

Expand Tweet

While the YouTuber turned boxer's recent fight event initially went somewhat unnoticed, it is now generating significant attention. A recent report from The Sports Daily indicates that substantial bets placed on the undercard bout featuring the undefeated Yoenis Tellez and Livan Navarro have triggered a betting investigation.

Expand Tweet

In the third round of their fight, Tellez delivered a powerful right hand that knocked Navarro to the floor. Despite this, the 32-year-old Cuban managed to rise back up. The bout continued with both fighters having their moments, but in Round 10, Tellez connected with a left hook that left Navarro completely unconscious and sent him through the ropes.

Expand Tweet

This marked the longest fight in Tellez's career, coinciding with a surge in significant six-figure bets placed on the bout going more than 5.5 rounds. Consequently, there is speculation and an ongoing inquiry into potential match-fixing.

The betting oversight entity, U.S. Integrity, has been alerted about the dubious gambling activities and is spearheading the investigation. While not confirmed, indications suggest that one of the cornermen linked to the fight might have placed a six-figure wager on the fight's result.

Jake Paul partners up with USA Boxing for 2024 Paris Olympics

Jake Paul has joined forces with USA Boxing for the 2024 Paris Olympics, set to take place next summer.

According to a recent ESPN report, 'The Problem Child' is set to visit both the Olympic Training Center in Colorado and the Olympics national boxing team. His primary goal is to capture and share the team's activities on his social media channels, intending to boost popularity and support for the team. Additionally, Paul will guide boxers in enhancing their public profiles.

Paul shared his thoughts on the collaboration in a social media post, expressing appreciation for the chance. A part of his post reads:

"I'm honored to partner with USA Boxing as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach. My commitment to boxing is much more than my in ring accomplishments. I am determined to make my impact outside the ring bigger than anything I do within it. I believe the United States has the best boxers. Let’s put it to the test."

Check out Jake Paul's post below: