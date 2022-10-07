“She’s just happy to be here, and I’m here to take over” - Lea Bivins primed for ONE Championship debut

Lea Bivins is ready for her ONE Championship debut, and she wasted no time going poetic against her opponent Noelle Grandjean.

Bivins and Grandjean will tussle in an atomweight mixed martial arts match at ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs. Andrade on October 21 at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Taking to Instagram, Lea Bivins took a slight dig at her opponent while showing her hunger to step inside the circle.

“The difference between me and my opponent is she’s just happy to be here, and I’m here to take over🔥 #ONEonPrimevideo 3 @onechampionship."

Bivins is also hungry to prove her worth on the world stage after her initial debut match against India’s Zeba Bano at ONE 159 this past June was scrapped.

Bano missed weight and pulled out of the fight entirely, an incident that naturally irked Bivins.

In an old Instagram post, Bivins claimed that Bano wasn’t even in the right condition to take her in a fight and thus pulled out of the match because of it.

“@zeba_bano_98 decided on fight day to pull out last minute and not fight me on the @onechampionship 159 card. I could see last night she was mentally not ready for this fight as well as physically!”

Lea Bivins in complete awe of Victoria Lee

Lea Bivins’ home gym may be House of Moons in California, but some of her most instrumental moments happened an ocean away in Hawaii.

The 20-year-old spent some time at United MMA, the home of the famed Lee family that produced ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee and ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee.

Angela and Christian, however, are in an older age group than Bivins and it was Victoria Lee whom the ONE Championship newcomer formed a close bond with.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Bivins thanked Victoria for always supporting her since they became teammates in the International Martial Arts Federation in 2019.

“Victoria helped me a lot with everything, just becoming a more well-rounded fighter, seeing a different fight camp. Getting taken out of my own home gym and going to a different gym for a different training, that was totally cool to me.”

