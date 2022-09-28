"I'm not talking about your momma" - Mike Perry reveals he "almost got jumped" in Russian face-off for saying "motherf***er"

Mike Perry recently got into an altercation with a fighter he is not even scheduled to fight in Russia. 'Platimun' traveled to Russia this week to corner his friend and teammate Alex Nicholson for his upcoming fight against Vagab Vagabov.

However, Perry somehow ended up in a face-off against Russian middleweight Magomed Ismailov, even though they were not supposed to fight. The face-off, which started with a few friendly taunts, almost escalated into a full-fledged brawl after 'Platinum' used a specific slur. The fighters had to be separated after punches started to fly from both ends.

MMA mania @mmamania Just Mike Perry facing off with a Russian he’s not fighting…what could go wrong?

Just Mike Perry facing off with a Russian he’s not fighting…what could go wrong?https://t.co/fTSmLxHPtb

Perry explained that while the Russians take the slur at face value, it has an entirely different connotation in America. The former UFC welterweight said on Instagram:

“I almost got jumped in there. Luckily, people was breaking it up. But in Russia if you call someone a motherf*****, they think you’re talking about someone’s mom so then the whole team coming to get you. But in America when you say motherf***** it’s like normal words. It’s normal. I’m not talking about your momma, chill bro 101.”

Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz for a bare-knuckle boxing match

Nate Diaz exhausted his UFC contract with a fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. The Stockton slugger announced that he now wants to step away from the UFC and conquer another sport.

The prospect of Diaz competing in another discipline excited Mike Perry, who has made a successful transition to bare-knuckle boxing since leaving the UFC last year.

After defeating TUF veteran Julian Lane in his BKFC debut, 'Platinum' went on pick up a closely contested decision in an all-out war against Bellator star, Michael 'Venom' Paige.

Along with BKFC president David Feldman, Perry now hopes to rope Diaz in on a bare-knuckle boxing match. Calling out the Stockton slugger, 'Platinum' told MMA Fighting's The Fighter vs. The Writer:

“Nate Diaz, bro, don’t be scared homie. I know you still got a lot of fight left in the tank and bare-knuckle is a real challenge, a real opportunity for both of us. Let’s give the fans what they want to see and I think it’s you and me in bare-knuckle.”

