Watch: Nate Diaz vows to show fellow fighters how to be successful in another sport in UFC 279 post-fight interview

With a sensational submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, fan favorite Nate Diaz closed out his UFC obligations in style. In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Diaz revealed that he was looking forward to dominating other sports as he ventures into free agency.

The Stockton native announced that he was going to show his fellow athletes how to dominate in other combat sports, which many from the MMA world, including Conor McGregor, have failed to do:

"I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport, how you're supposed to do it. Conor McGregor didn't know how to do it and none of these other fighters know how to do it. So I'm going to go out there, I'm going to take over another profession and become the best at that... All you mother f*****s out there trying to run other sports, boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu... If you think you're the top! Creme de la creme right here, I'm coming for you."

Furthermore, the 37-year-old vowed to return to the UFC later in his career to finally get his hands on UFC gold:

"And then [after dominating other sports] I'm going to be right back here to get a mother f*****g UFC title, the best title in the world."

Watch Nate Diaz's post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan below:

Nate Diaz is now a free agent. He has shown interest in taking on Jake Paul in boxing, which will certainly be lucrative. Paul is set to fight MMA legend Anderson Silva in October, and if he wins, a superfight against a fan favorite like Diaz is very marketable.

While he was sidelined by the UFC earlier this year, Diaz made his intentions quite clear on Twitter, requesting his release from the promotion alongside a clip of Paul's KO win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do https://t.co/xyYSCBysLs

Dana White wishes Nate Diaz the best for his future endevours

At the post-fight press conference following UFC 279, the promotion's president Dana White reacted to Nate Diaz's plans to explore free agency. White wished Diaz nothing but the best in his future endeavors.

The UFC president added that Diaz would always have a home at the UFC:

"Listen, no matter what Nate does from here on out, I mean the kid, this is his house. He's been here forever, it's been a blast having him here and you know, I wish him well..."

He added:

"Whatever he moves on to do, I wish him nothing but the best. If he is starting his own organization or getting into promoting... I wish him nothing but the best of luck. It's been awesome having him here."

Watch Dana White talk about Nate Diaz below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik