"Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy" - Conor McGregor takes offense to Nate Diaz questioning his success outside of MMA 

Conor McGregor took offense to Nate Diaz, questioning his success outside of MMA in his post-fight interview. The Stockton native hinted at a potential move to boxing following his spectacular victory against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Nate Diaz is officially the hottest prospect in the free agency waters after he successfully fought out his contractual obligations with the UFC. Diaz took center stage alongside Joe Rogan in what could have potentially been his last post-fight octagon interview.

Diaz claimed that he wants to conquer another sport and show his peers how it's done. He took a dig at Conor McGregor, who tested himself inside the squared circle against Floyd Mayweather back in August 2017:

“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport how you’re supposed to do it. Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it and none of these other fighters know how to do it.”

UFC @ufc Nate Diaz sounds off to close out #UFC279 Nate Diaz sounds off to close out #UFC279! https://t.co/S6eGlB77lM

These comments did not sit well with 'The Notorious', who shares an alternating relationship of respect and contempt with the younger Diaz brother. He reacted to Diaz's comments on Twitter by claiming that the American is nothing without him:

''Ah come on bro I’m absolutely stinking. And with so much quality. This has never been seen before what I’m doing man. Please, Your nothing with out me. Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I’d have sawed Tony in half. 2 ham ball heads. Respect the king.''

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Respect the king. MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC279 Nate Diaz has his eyes on another sport Nate Diaz has his eyes on another sport 👀 #UFC279 https://t.co/CzWwztX5gR Ah come on bro I’m absolutely stinking. And with so much quality. This has never been seen before what I’m doing man. Please, Your nothing with out me. Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I’d have sawed Tony in half. 2 ham ball heads.Respect the king. twitter.com/mmafighting/st… Ah come on bro I’m absolutely stinking. And with so much quality. This has never been seen before what I’m doing man. Please, Your nothing with out me. Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I’d have sawed Tony in half. 2 ham ball heads. Respect the king. twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

The MMA community is still hoping for a third fight between McGregor and Diaz. The first two fights were an exciting clash between perfectly matched combatants with enigmatic personalities.

Conor McGregor congratulates rival Nate Diaz for successfully fulfilling his UFC contractual obligation

Conor McGregor congratulated Nate Diaz ahead of UFC 279 for the successful fulfillment of his contractual obligations with the UFC. The Irishman labeled his rival a "bonafide superstar" and promised that their trilogy fight would surely happen.

The two incredible fights between McGregor and Diaz at UFC 196 and UFC 202 helped elevate the sport to megastardom. The Irishman lauded his American rival's achievement and called it an incredible feat:

''Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen.''

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play.

Our trilogy will happen. Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have one victory over each other. At UFC 196, the Stockton native shocked the world when he submitted McGregor, who was undefeated in the UFC up until then. 'The Notorious' evened the score when he defeated the American with a majority decision victory at UFC 202.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew