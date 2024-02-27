“I'm a Terminator” – Jarred Brooks says eliminating all threats proves he’s the best strawweight fighter in the world

There’s not much left for Jarred Brooks to achieve to call himself arguably the best in the 125-pound fighter in the world.

‘The Monkey God’ is the reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion, and his path to the world title is littered with victories against some of the world’s top fighters in the division.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Brooks said he’s already proven he’s in a tier of his own in the division and hopes to conquer another weight class one day.

Jarred Brooks said:

“Dude, I eliminated everybody. I'm a Terminator. All these guys are Predators. They'll go out and they'll hunt all day. But when that other predator comes around, you know it shows. So I'm a Terminator. I go until the end and I'm ready to show the world that I am still the best in the world. Strawweight, and hopefully I could show the world that I'm the best flyweight.”

Brooks is a perfect 4-0 in his MMA run in ONE Championship, 20-2 overall, and his four wins came at the expense of the promotion’s best strawweights.

Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa, and Bokang Masunyane all suffered under the overwhelming wrath of Brooks’ ascent to the world title.

‘The Monkey God’ eventually captured the division’s ultimate prize when he beat Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 164.

The American star has a chance to bolster his legacy when he defends the strap against its former owner in the co-main event of ONE 166 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

ONE 166, which transpires on March 1, is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in Qatar and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jarred Brooks eyes super fights in the future

Jarred Brooks already has a glowing legacy as the reigning ONE straight MMA world champion.

Nevertheless, he believes there are still accolades to be achieved in another division and another sport.

In the same interview, Brooks expressed his intention to fight ONE flyweight MMA world champion and overall legend Demetrious Johnson.

He even said he could potentially contend for the ONE strawweight MMA world title if he’s given the chance.

“It's a good testament. Don't get me wrong, but it still puts questions like who's next? It's kind of cool. But besides that, my eyes are always on bigger fights and bigger opportunities.”