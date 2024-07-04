“I’m trying to put this dude to sleep” - Luke Lessei aims to take out French newcomer Bampara Kouyate

American star Luke Lessei is going all out in his next fight against Bampara Kouyate in U.S. primetime this Friday, July 5.

Slated for a featherweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 23, the 28-year-old has been honing his skills for this special occasion, in which he would go for another victory with the world's largest martial arts organization.

Trending

He recently sat down with ONE Championship to talk about his bag of tricks ahead of the match from inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Lessei said:

“You best believe, even until the very end, I’m trying to set something up. I’m trying to put this dude to sleep for sure. And if not, guess what? It’s probably gonna be another barnburner."

The Iowa native first made his promotional debut in December last year, and although he lost in the hands of Thai star Jo Nattawut, he amassed two impressive fights to be considered as one of the rising Muay Thai stars in 'The Home of Martial Arts.'

Luke Lessei will showcase technical prowess against Bampara Kouyate

Luke Lessei is not someone who would take easy fights. In fact, he is looking for a more technical opponent, and he got his wishes in the form of French striker Bampara Kouyate.

Both of them will return in the latest edition of ONE Championship's Fight Night on Prime Video series, and Lessei is aiming for all-out action on Friday, July 5.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of the fight at ONE Fight Night 23, 'The Chef' said:

"I'm hoping every fight gets a little more technical because then I can show my actual fight IQ and my skills. My last few fights, I've kinda been showing my Midwest mentality, my toughness, good stuff here and there."

Although the results are all but guaranteed against a striker like Kouyate, it is clear that this one would be a barnburner brawl between two technicians of the sport.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback