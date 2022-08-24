"I'm not trying to be in show business" - When Conor McGregor slammed rumored 'Game of Thrones' offer after UFC bout

In 2017, Conor McGregor was rumored to be starring in the hugely popular television series 'Game of Thrones'. However, the UFC fighter didn't at all seem eager to join the show, stating at the time that he was uninterested in entering show business and wanted to focus on his fighting career.

The Irishman was allegedly pulled to one side after a UFC bout by Dana White and several other high-ranking officials and was pitched the idea of joining the show. While speaking at a Q&A pay-per-view event in early 2017 on YouTube, Conor McGregor stated:

"I'm banged up, my shin's in a heap, I've been kicking his knees straight for 25 minutes, my leg's in bits, and he's trying to offer me a 'Game of Thrones' role. And I'm saying, 'Listen, come at me with s**t I want to hear, I'm not trying to be in show business, I'm trying to be in the fight business. Come at me with a real number to fight again.'"

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The UFC star reportedly agreed to appear in one of final two seasons of the show Conor McGregor in Game of Thrones?The UFC star reportedly agreed to appear in one of final two seasons of the show ble.ac/2gYlk7h Conor McGregor in Game of Thrones?The UFC star reportedly agreed to appear in one of final two seasons of the show ble.ac/2gYlk7h https://t.co/WW89RrtR06

However, Conor McGregor's stance must have changed over the years, with the Irishman now set to appear in an upcoming remake of the legendary 'Road House' movie.

The film is set to be McGregor's first role in a major studio production and will be aired on Amazon Prime Video. The Irishman's character is currently unknown, but it's been reported that he will not be playing himself and will instead portray a completely original character in the re-telling of the classic.

Amazon Studios @AmazonStudios Fight icon Conor McGregor expands his storied career into film to join Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the beloved classic, Road House. Fight icon Conor McGregor expands his storied career into film to join Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the beloved classic, Road House. https://t.co/AzlHxq7tmL

Watch: Conor McGregor trains with 'The Mountain' from Game of Thrones

Back in 2015, The Mac Life posted a video on YouTube showing a friendly sparring match between Conor McGregor and Hafthor Bjornsson a.k.a. 'The Mountain' from 'Game of Thrones'.

The training was clearly a bit of fun, with neither athlete wanting to cause any real damage to the other. In the clip, the Irishman attempts a submission when Bjornsson gets onto his knees, but the UFC fighter mainly shows off his fancy footwork and blistering speed against the giant of a man.

Watch the full sparring video here:

Bjornsson recently beat fellow strongman Eddie Hall in a boxing match and has often flirted with the idea of facing WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. 'The Mountain' has never competed in the UFC and doesn't have a martial arts background.

Conor McGregor's punches did very little against Bjornsson, which isn't surprising given the visible size difference during the footage, and a real bout between the two could likely end badly for the Irishman.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak