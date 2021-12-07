"I'm upset a little bit" - Sean O'Malley explains why he wanted to see the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight

Sean O'Malley has admitted that he's disappointed Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is no longer going to happen.

Appearing on an episode of The MMA Hour, O'Malley claimed he's looking forward to the rematch between Paul and Tyron Woodley. However, the 27-year-old said he's "a little upset" Fury was forced to withdraw from the highly-anticipated showdown. The surging UFC bantamweight explained:

"I'm upset a little bit because I was invested in that fight. I wanted to see Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury. When there's so much s*** talk, you got to see who wins. But Tyron Woodley taking this – on what – seven days' notice? Eight days' notice? A little more but still that's real short notice. We'll see what kind of cardio he's in, conditioning, what kind of shape he's in. It's going to play a huge role in the fight. It's probably eight rounds again. So you know, I'm going to watch. I won't be there live but I'm watching."

Check out Sean O'Malley's appearance on The MMA Hour:

This comes after it was announced that Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, has pulled out of his scheduled fight with the YouTube sensation. The up-and-coming British boxer cited a "bacterial chest infection" and a "broken rib" as his reasons for withdrawing from the fight.

Sean O'Malley explains why he likes to watch Jake Paul fight

It's no secret that Sean O'Malley has a cordial relationship with Jake Paul. The up-and-coming UFC fighter has been spotted with the Paul brothers on multiple occasions and was in attendance for Paul's last two fights.

In a previous appearance on Adam22’s No Jumper podcast, O'Malley explained why he loves watching Logan and Jake Paul fight. O’Malley said:

"I like watching exciting fights that are interesting, like, what the f**k. And even Logan vs. Floyd, I was sitting on my f**king chair, like, sweating, like, what the f**k. This is crazy. Jake vs. Ben, Jake vs. Tyron, I’m gonna go to that. It’s gonna be f**king sweet. For whatever reason, I’m just super entertained by those. And I love how much s**t Jake talks ‘cause it’s like, it makes that fight so much more interesting."

Check out Sean O'Malley's interview below:

