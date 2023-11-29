Reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia has remained atop the division thanks to his destructive power, and while his five-fight winning streak would terrorize less experienced fighters, debuting ONE Championship fighter Alex Roberts is unafraid.

The Australian behemoth is set to be Kryklia’s opponent for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship, and Roberts is completely confident in his own abilities and that he can pull off the upset against the Ukrainian monster.

Roberts bared more of his thoughts in a recent interview with ONE Championship and why he feels no nervousness ahead of his bout with Kryklia:

“I’ve fought some taller guys before. I’m used to that long-range. I’m just going to play the range to start with, get a feel for it, and then once I’ve got the eyes in, I will go for it.”

Who is Alex Roberts, and what can fans expect from him?

Prior to signing with the largest martial arts organization to fight Kryklia, Roberts' last fight saw him capture the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Because of both men’s fearsome power and otherworldly technique, fans are currently taking their time deciding who between the two behemoths they will back come ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8.

Aside from being an accomplished Muay Thai fighter, Roberts also splits his time between being a physiotherapist and has even gone so far as to proclaim that he will not let go of either career as both of them feel a particular hole in his soul.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.