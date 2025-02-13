"I’m here waiting" - Paddy Pimblett takes aim at Ilia Topuria, offers to welcome him to lightweight

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria's rivalry has been ongoing for nearly three years, but it has yet to lead to a UFC fight, primarily because the two fighters have been competing in different weight classes. However, with Topuria now considering a move up to lightweight after capturing and successfully defending the featherweight title once, Pimblett is open to welcoming him to the division.

In a recent interview with eldoberdanMMA, Pimblett emphasized that Topuria should defend the featherweight title at least three times before pursuing a lightweight title shot. Nevertheless, Pimblett expressed his willingness to welcome 'El Matador' to lightweight if he decides to make the jump:

"If he wants to come to lightweight, I'm here, waiting. I'll be there to welcome him. I don't think anyone else in the division has got more of a claim to welcome him to the division than I have. I would love to have a fair fight with him."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (13:40):

Paddy Pimblett downplays Ilia Topuria's wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria defeated featherweight legend Alexander Volkanovski to win the title at UFC 298 in February 2024. He then successfully defended his title against another division legend, Max Holloway, at UFC 308, becoming the first fighter to knock Holloway out in his professional MMA career. The quality of these victories made Topuria a strong contender for Fighter of the Year in 2024.

However, in the aforementioned interview, Paddy Pimblett expressed his belief that Topuria was fast-tracked to a title shot, arguing that he should have faced other contenders like Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez, and Arnold Allen before being given the opportunity for the title. Pimblett also downplayed Topuria's wins over Volkanovski and Holloway, suggesting that they do not carry the weight many attribute to them.

"I personally don't think [Ilia Topuria] knocked Volk out unless Volt got head kicked 12 weeks before by Islam Makhachev, and, Volk fought far too soon. Volk was winning that first and second round for me until he got caught. I think the rematch is going to be very telling."[13:13]

He added:

"Obviously, he came and knocked [Max] Holloway out. Holloway has never been knocked out, but he's been in several wars. He's took a lot of damage. I think if Ilia beats Volk the second time and beats, like, a Diego Lopes, yeah, he could go down as the best featherweight of all time." [13:25]

Topuria and Pimblett's rivalry was sparked after Pimblett's remarks on Topuria's nationality and a dark chapter in Russia and Georgia's history. While the two have engaged in physical and verbal altercations, Topuria's potential move up to lightweight seems to have increased the chances of a potential grudge match.

