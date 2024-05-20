"I'm a washed-up OnlyF*ns girl" - Elle Brooke claims to know Paige VanZant's secret reason behind fighting her

Elle Brooke has addressed what she feels is the real reason behind Paige VanZant's decision to fight her. MFB women's middleweight champion Brooke is scheduled to defend her title against VanZant, who will make her professional boxing debut when the two headline the Misfits 15 card on May 25, 2024.

The 26-year-old Brooke is an OnlyF*ns model and social media influencer, who has lately been competing in the sport of boxing. Boxrec lists her professional boxing record as 2-0, whereas DAZN has her boxing record at 4-1-0 (likely inclusive of her amateur bouts).

The 30-year-old VanZant is a longtime combat sports competitor. She notably competed in the UFC from Nov. 2014 to July 2020. She went 8-5 in MMA before subsequently making her bare-knuckle boxing debut. She went 0-2 in the BKFC. '12 Gauge' hasn't competed in the professional combat sports realm since July 2021. Instead, she has been working as an influencer on OnlyF*ns and other platforms.

In a video tweeted by Elle Brooke on her X handle, she insinuated that '12 Gauge' accepted the fight likely because she needs the money and views her as a relatively easy opponent. She went on to add that VanZant "can take the money and retire." Brooke stated:

"I think that Paige is taking this fight 100 percent for the money. Why else would she take this fight? You've got nothing to prove in trying to beat me. I'm an influencer. I'm a washed-up OnlyF*ns girl. I'm a content creator."

"I'm not from the fighting scene. I haven't grown up fighting. It's something that I picked up basically as a hobby, and I didn't even pour all my heart into it, over the last two years. So, it has to be for the money. It has to be -- maybe, she isn't doing as well. Maybe bare knuckle is not paying. Maybe her OnlyF*ns is sh**. And I'm the reason that she's getting paid."

Check out Brooke's comments below:

Elle Brooke eyes stoppage win, possibly retiring Paige VanZant at Misfits 15

On Misfits Boxing's Uninterrupted, Elle Brooke alluded that she'd previously talked about wanting to face MMA legend Ronda Rousey in the WWE. On that note, Brooke highlighted that she's happy to fight Paige VanZant, who many view as a massive step up in competition for her.

However, Brooke indicated that fighting her doesn't help VanZant's legacy, considering the massive difference in experience between the two. She expressed respect for her American counterpart as a fighter, but insisted that she wants to hurt her. The MFB titlist has consistently maintained that the ex-UFC fighter agreed to their fight because she deems her an easy matchup and payday.

Elle Brooke hopes Paige VanZant underestimates her. She further jibed at the purported decline in VanZant's caliber of opposition and thinks '12 Gauge' has "fallen off." Brooke highlighted that the MMA veteran went from fighting in the UFC, then the BKFC, to facing an influencer like her.

Brooke signaled that the ideal outcome would be an early KO win over VanZant at Misfits 15. She is of the view that a knockout defeat would probably lead to VanZant's retirement, as losing to a relatively new fighter like her wouldn't be a good look for the experienced VanZant. Addressing the knockout scenario, the 26-year-old asserted:

"I think it retires her."

Check out Elle Brooke's comments here (4:18 and 4:56).