“I’m willing to fight four or five times” – Jonathan Haggerty wants to make 2024 his most active year yet in ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty hopes to stay active throughout his 2024 campaign.

‘The General’ only fought twice in 2023, but he certainly made the most of both appearances, scoring highlight-reel-worthy knockouts against Thai legend Nong-O Hama and bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade to claim both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.

Jonathan Haggerty will return to the ring in American primetime on Friday, February 16, to defend his Muay Thai crown when he meets Brazilian knockout artist Felipe Lobo.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post ahead of his first appearance of the new year, Haggerty showed excitement over staying active and taking on a new crop of contenders in his division.

“I'm willing to fight four or five times this year,” Haggerty said. “I'm looking to stay active this year is going to be a great 2024. There are some great contenders in the bantamweight division now so I'm excited for new opposition and new knockouts.”

Contenders are lining up to challenge Jonathan Haggerty

Several viable challengers are beginning to line up for a crack at one of Jonathan Haggerty’s two titles.

Sitting in the No.1-ranked spot on the Muay Thai rankings is Scottish standout Nico Carrillo.

‘King of the North’ is undefeated under the ONE Championship banner with 23 career wins to his credit.

He recently scored the biggest W of his career with a second-round KO of Nong-O at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Haggerty could also see a flyweight invasion as both Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon have expressed interest in moving up to bantamweight for a shot at ‘The General.’

But before he worries about any of them, Haggerty will first need to get past Lobo who is riding a wave of momentum following a sensational upset over Saemapetch Fairtex last April.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.