“I’m not worried at all about the fight” - Superlek says its ‘business as usual’ against fellow Thai star Kongthoranee

Superlek Kiatmoo9 can now be considered as one of Thailand's greatest strikers in recent times, and he has everything to prove it.

Although he is scheduled to move up tp bantamweight and challenge its ruler Jonathan Haggerty for his Muay Thai belt, he had decided to keep himself busy and compete in ONE Friday Fights 68.

On Friday, June 28, inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Superlek is slated to face Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the co-main event barnburner.

Speaking to ONE Championship recently, Superlek mentioned that this fight against Kongthoranee would not be a risky one.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"The only thing that kind of worried me a bit is the process of managing my weight and putting it back on."

He continued by explaining why:

"Before being offered the fight with Kongthoranee, I was putting on weight to prepare for my fight with Haggerty. Now I’m losing it back, and right after I will have to make it to bantamweight. I’m not worried at all about the fight."

Superlek refrained from predicting the outcome of his fight against Kongthoranee

Although many fans and pundits predicted that Superlek will continue to win as he faces Thai rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

And ahead of the ONE Friday Fights 68 on Friday, June 28, the Buriram native is not someone who likes to predict any outcomes.

Clearly, it is evident that Superlek will have the upper hand in terms of experience, but his opponent is definitely not a pushover. In an interview with ONE Championship, he was asked how this fight will turn out.

Respectfully, the ONE flyweight kickboxing king answered:

"I don't want to say much or tell exactly how this fight will end."

The first five fights at ONE Friday Fights 68 are available live and free on ONE Championship's digital platforms. Fans can also check their local listings for the card's availability in their area.