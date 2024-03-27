"I’m not worried about that" - Charles Oliveira shares thoughts on Dustin Poirier potentially getting next title shot against Islam Makhachev 

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira remains focused on regaining his belt despite recent discussions about a potential title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Oliveira was originally scheduled to face Makhachev at UFC 294 but was forced to withdraw due to a training injury. The Brazilian expects his rematch with the current champion to be next, following Oliveira's upcoming fight against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

However, discussions between Makhachev and Poirier about a June 2024 title fight have stirred the pot in the Lightweight division. Oliveira downplays the chatter. The 34-year-old fighter remains focused on his upcoming challenge and trusts the UFC will honor his position as the rightful contender.

“I don’t even think about that, to be honest, This is information that comes from the internet, and people talk a lot on the internet. I’m not worried about that. I know that I’m the next in line. So, that it’s.”

Arman Tsarukyan confident ahead of UFC 300 clash with Charles Oliveira

Rising lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan isn't shy about voicing his confidence ahead of his crucial fight against veteran Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. The Armenian-Russian fighter wants to make a statement against the highly decorated Brazilian.

This pivotal lightweight matchup takes center stage on the main card of UFC 300. Oliveira boasts a historic record in the UFC, holding the most wins (20) and submission victories (16) in the organization's history.

However, Tsarukyan seems unfazed by Oliveira's accolades, particularly downplaying his opponent's renowned grappling skills.

In a recent video, Tsarukyan acknowledged Oliveira's expertise in taking opponents' backs and securing submissions. However, Tsarukyan went on to suggest Oliveira lacks well-roundedness.

'Ahalkalakets' stated:

"Charles is good at one thing: taking his opponent's back and choking him out from that position. He has long limbs, so he's good at taking the back, locking the triangle and finishing the submission. But overall he's nothing special."

He added:

"Yes, he has some tricks when pulling guard, but nothing extraordinary. He's got a great back mount game where he chokes everybody out. This morning we worked on these types of situations... What I should do if I get caught in that position. We're working on it, but we shouldn't let this happen in the fight."

