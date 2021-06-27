"I made that mistake" - When Logan Paul admitted that he tried to copy Conor McGregor's style

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul once admitted that he imitated Conor McGregor's iconic mannerisms in the lead-up to his boxing matches with KSI.

In an episode of 'Impaulsive' last year, Paul revealed that his profanity-laced trash-talk was heavily influenced by Conor McGregor's brash persona. Hailing the Irishman for becoming the biggest combat sports icon, Paul stated that he unintentionally copied McGregor's loud-mouthed, boisterous character.

"I made that mistake in my first two fights...I was just trying to put on a show. Because [Conor McGregor] falls in this almost perfect category of fighter and showman. That's why he is the biggest in the world," said Logan Paul.

Although Logan Paul sold millions of pay-per-views owing to his McGregor-esque promotional tactics, 'The Maverick' now seems to loathe fighters who try to imitate 'The Notorious.' Paul primarily blasted UFC welterweight Colby Covington for his patented heel gimmick, saying that 'Chaos' was conspicuously trying to follow in McGregor's footsteps.

"Every fighter wants to be a showman but it's hard. The only person who has created a model for what people get excited about in UFC is Conor McGregor," added Paul.

Check out the aforementioned clip from Logan Paul's podcast below:

The first instance when Colby Covington rolled out his contemptuous personality was at UFC Fight Night 119. In the post-fight octagon interview, Covington labeled the country of Brazil 'a dump' and proceeded to call out then-champion Tyron Woodley agitatedly.

Check out the infamous octagon interview below:

"BRAZIL YOU'RE A DUMP!"



"All you filthy animals suck!"



😯



The moment Colby Covington's heel turn was fully complete...#UFC245 | December 14 | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/0v6TOZSBMK — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 9, 2019

Why did Colby Covington choose a Conor McGregor-like brazen character?

Logan Paul may despise Colby Covington's antics, but the reality is that the No.1-ranked welterweight has garnered numerous eyeballs since he began publicly bashing his rivals. In an interview with Candace Owens, Covington admitted that his cocky persona saved him from being removed from the UFC roster in 2017.

"[The UFC] had told my manager Dan Lambert that they weren’t going to resign me. They didn’t like my style, they didn’t like that I wasn’t entertaining. And this was before I really started to become an entertainer and understand the entertainment aspect of this business,” said Covington.

Check out Colby Covington's interview with Candace Owens below:

Covington continues to fire shots at his rivals on social media and seems to be on his way to a second-title shot down the line.

Truth is a force of nature 🧃 @USMAN84kg pic.twitter.com/sPYZnKLpCv — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) June 24, 2021

