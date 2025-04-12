"I made some mistakes" - Roman Kryklia sees room for improvement despite knocking Lyndon Knowles out

A highlight-reel knockout finish won't let reigning two-division and two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia stop him from finding areas to improve in his game, as he pointed out several of the mistakes he made during his match with Lyndon Knowles last April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30, which went down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kryklia pointed out these lapses in his recent interview with ONE Championship, where he stated:

"The biggest difference is Muay Thai and clinching. I made some mistakes, and I just stopped doing everything in the clinch because I was like, keeping my power. I didn't want to be very active in the clinch and make some problems. Yeah, but in reality, when we announced our fight with my team, of course, I understood that this was a mistake, and I needed to be in the game every second, so I think that was the only mistake for me."

This latest victory by the Ukrainian knockout menace has extended his unbeaten streak to seven and earned him the $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Roman Kryklia says that he is still very much hungry to improve his skills

Although Kryklia's achievements and world title triumphs may be enough for other athletes to relax and be satisfied with their success. However, the Champ Belts standout claimed that he's still eager to sharpen his skills.

The 33-year-old striking maestro shared this during his recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"And there won't be a moment when you feel, 'Oh, I'm here. I got everything.' You always need to get more and more and to improve yourself with every fight, with every training session."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

